I 91 S MM 22.6 PUTNEY

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 southbound in the area of mm 22.6 in Putney is now fully reopened.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.