Royalton Barracks-Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2002268
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/28/2025 at 1403 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2011 VT RT 107, Bethel, VT 05032
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant--Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities
ACCUSED: Nelson Duncan III
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
VICTIM: Society
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/28/2025, Nelson Duncan III, aged 64, presented himself at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks to fulfill his obligation of updating his annual sex offender registry. During this process, it was discovered that Duncan had an active warrant due to his failure to comply with reporting responsibilities. Nelson was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division, on April 29, 2025, at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at 1230 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East
Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 234-9933
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)
