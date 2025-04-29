Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,889 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks-Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2002268

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang                       

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/28/2025 at 1403 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2011 VT RT 107, Bethel, VT 05032

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant--Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities

 

ACCUSED:   Nelson Duncan III                                             

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

VICTIM: Society

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/28/2025, Nelson Duncan III, aged 64, presented himself at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks to fulfill his obligation of updating his annual sex offender registry. During this process, it was discovered that Duncan had an active warrant due to his failure to comply with reporting responsibilities. Nelson was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division, on April 29, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at 1230 Hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov

 

 

 

Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks-Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more