Royalton Barracks-Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2002268

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/28/2025 at 1403 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2011 VT RT 107, Bethel, VT 05032

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant--Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities

ACCUSED: Nelson Duncan III

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

VICTIM: Society

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/28/2025, Nelson Duncan III, aged 64, presented himself at the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks to fulfill his obligation of updating his annual sex offender registry. During this process, it was discovered that Duncan had an active warrant due to his failure to comply with reporting responsibilities. Nelson was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division, on April 29, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at 1230 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov

