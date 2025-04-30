Berlin Barracks/ VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002724
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: April 28, 2025, at 1446
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Center, VT
VIOLATION: 4x Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Robert Farnsworth
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 28th, 2025, at approximately 1446 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were notified of an Abuse Prevention Order Violation. Investigation revealed Robert Farnsworth (42) violated conditions laid out by way of a Relief from Abuse Order on four separate occasions.
On April 29th, 2025, Farnsworth was located and issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on April 30th, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 30th, 2025, at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
