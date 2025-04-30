Berlin Barracks/ VAPO

Submit Release
CASE#: 25A3002724

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock               

STATION: Berlin           

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: April 28, 2025, at 1446

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Center, VT

VIOLATION:  4x Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Robert Farnsworth

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 28th, 2025, at approximately 1446 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks were notified of an Abuse Prevention Order Violation. Investigation revealed Robert Farnsworth (42) violated conditions laid out by way of a Relief from Abuse Order on four separate occasions.

 

On April 29th, 2025, Farnsworth was located and issued a citation to appear at the Washington County Criminal Court on April 30th, 2025, at 1230 hours.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 30th, 2025, at 1230 hours        

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

