Saint Albans Barracks / Felony Possession/Sale of Stolen Property
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2002360
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME 4/6/2025 approx 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bay Rd - Alburgh, VT
VIOLATIONS: Felony Possession/Sale of Stolen Property
ACCUSED #1: David Richardson
AGE: 64
Location of Residence: Alburgh, VT
ACCUSED #2: Chaz Gagnon
AGE: 40
Location of Residence: Alburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 6, 2025 at approximately 1900 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were advised of a recovered property case in Alburgh, VT. It was determined that after a fire occurred at a residence in Alburgh, a large amount of ammunition was stolen from the site. A witness contacted the State Police after David Richardson (age 64) and Chaz Gagnon (age 40) showed up at his residence to sell the stolen ammo. Both Richardson and Gagnon were cited for felony possession/sale of stolen property, and ordered to appear in Grand Isle Court on May 22, 2025 to answer to that charge.
(Citations issued)
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Grand Isle (North Hero)
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/22/2025 @ 0900 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
