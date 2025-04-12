2025 Cheer Choice Awards Show: Celebrating Positivity, Impact, and Giving Back in Las Vegas

Cheer Choice Awards Danielle Claudio, the beautiful founder of Spread The Cheer USA. Awards

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of celebration and inspiration as the 2025 Cheer Choice Awards Show takes center stage.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of celebration and inspiration as the 2025 Cheer Choice Awards Showtakes center stage at the iconic:Palms Casino and ResortLas Vegas, Nevada,April 11th to April 13th, 2025.Now in its 4th year, the Cheer Choice Awards has become a prestigious honor for content creators, influencers, and social media changemakers who uplift and inspire their audiences through positivity and impact . Founded by the visionary Danielle Claudio, who also serves as Executive Producer, and powered bythe passionate team at Spread The Cheer USA—including Jill Roberts, Jay Malyuk, Brandon Wayne, and Alex Gonzalez—this year’s event is set to be bigger and more electrifying than ever.What to Expect at the 2025 Cheer Choice Awards Show Weekend:1. Friday Charity Casino Night (April 11th): Kick off the weekend with an exhilarating evening at theCharity Casino Night, where guests can enjoy classic casino games, exciting prizes, and anatmosphere of giving back—all while supporting the incredible initiatives of Spread The Cheer USA.2. Daytime Pool Party Sponsored by Wholesome Hippy (April 12th): Soak up the sun and enjoy anafternoon of music, mingling, and giveaways at the exclusive Daytime Pool Party, proudly sponsored byWholesome Hippy. With live music by DJ Cummerbund and performances from inspirational rapperMyles Yacht, singer songwriter Audrey Callahan and the last year's American Idol contestant andinfluencer Mackenzie Sol, this event is the ultimate way to celebrate under the Vegas sun.3. Fire and Ice-Themed Nightclub Party (April 12th): When night falls, the energy rises! Join us at theFire and Ice-Themed Nightclub Party at Kaos Nightclub, featuring the electrifying sounds of DJ Stephiand top-tier entertainers who will keep the party going until the early hours of the morning.4. Live Awards Show (April 13th): The highly anticipated Cheer Choice Awards Show will honor thebest and most influential creators across more than 30 categories. Written by show writers Linzy Taylorand Kelly Guarnaccio, this event will be an uplifting tribute to the power of positivity in social media. Theevening will feature unforgettable performances by Mackenzie Sol and the dynamic dance groupCulture Shock.5. Charity at the Heart: Staying true to its mission, all proceeds from the event will go toward charitableinitiatives supported by Spread The Cheer USA, helping to change lives and make a lasting impact.6. Livestream Partner: Experience the excitement from anywhere in the world! The Cheer ChoiceAwards Show will be livestreamed in partnership with KNEKT TV.For ticket details and the latest event updates, visit our official website at www.cheerchoiceawards.com . Formedia inquiries, press passes, or interview requests, please contact Rachel Weaver atrachel@levelupmediapr.com or (412) 522-0946.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.