Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada Launches Inaugural Fellows Program to Recognize Nurse Practitioner Excellence

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) is proud to announce the launch of the NPAC Fellows Program, a prestigious new initiative that recognizes nurse practitioners who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, clinical expertise, scholarship, and commitment to advancing the profession of nurse practitioners in Canada and beyond.

The Charter Fellows represent the inaugural cohort of this national honour. These individuals have each made significant and lasting contributions to health care through practice, education, policy, and research. They exemplify the values and vision of the nurse practitioner role and are leaders in transforming care for Canadians.

The 2025 Charter Fellows of the NPAC Fellows are:

• Dr. Minna Miller, DNP, MSN, FNP-BC, NP(F), FAANP – British Columbia

• Jessica Jenkins, MN, ACNP – Alberta

• Dr. Erin Ziegler, PhD, NP-PHC – Ontario

• Dr. Roberta Heale, DNP, PhD, NP-PHC – Ontario

• Dr. Shirin Vellani, PhD, NP – Ontario

• Dr. Alanna Coleman, DNP, MN, NP-PHC – Ontario

• Christine Laliberté, IPSPL, MSc. Inf., D.E.S.S., FACSI – Quebec

• Dr. Jil Bruneau, PhD, NP – Newfoundland & Labrador

• Melanie Dunlop, MN, NP – Nova Scotia

• Dr. Breanna Lloy, DN, MN, NP – Nova Scotia

“The creation of the Fellows Program marks an important milestone in NPAC’s mission to promote excellence in nurse practitioner practice and leadership,” – Dr. Stan Marchuk, Chief Executive Officer of NPAC. “Our Charter Fellows embody the highest standards of the profession and serve as national exemplars of what nurse practitioners can achieve.” – Dr. Laura Housden, President of NPAC.

Fellows are selected through a rigorous peer-review process, and this recognition is a lifetime honour. NPAC congratulates the Charter Fellows and looks forward to their continued impact on the health and well-being of communities across Canada.

For more information about the NPAC Fellows Program and nomination criteria for future cohorts, please visit www.npac-aiipc.org.

About NPAC

The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) is the national voice for Nurse Practitioners, advocating for policy changes, funding, and professional support to enhance NP practice and improve healthcare outcomes for all Canadians.

