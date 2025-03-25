Nurse Practitioners Call on All Federal Parties to Prioritize Equitable and Accessible Healthcare in Upcoming Election

Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Canada prepares for the next federal election, Nurse Practitioners (NPs) across the country are calling on all political parties to commit to building a more accessible, equitable, and sustainable healthcare system.

With more than 6.5 million Canadians lacking access to a regular primary care provider—and health system strain deepening across all jurisdictions—Nurse Practitioners are ready to do more.

NPs are regulated, highly educated health professionals who provide comprehensive care in every province and territory. From primary and mental health care to acute, specialty, and long-term care, Nurse Practitioners are helping to fill critical gaps—especially in underserved and remote communities. However, outdated policies, inconsistent recognition, and jurisdictional fragmentation continue to limit their ability to work to their full scope and contribute meaningfully to health system transformation.

Today, we respectfully urge all party leaders to include the following federal priorities in their election platforms and commit to fully integrating Nurse Practitioners into Canada’s healthcare future:

Federal Priorities to Support Nurse Practitioner Leadership in Healthcare

1. Include Nurse Practitioners in Federal Health Workforce Planning and Investment

NPs must be fully included in federal health human resource strategies and funding programs. This includes eligibility for student loan forgiveness, rural and remote service incentives, and federally supported clinical placements.

2. Invest in Flexible Funding Models for NP Care

The federal government should promote and fund flexible models that allow NPs to provide care across settings—including primary, acute, specialty, and long-term care. Federal investment must support the development of NP-integrated models tailored to community needs, especially in rural, remote, and Indigenous settings.

3. Fund Postgraduate Residency and Fellowship Training for Nurse Practitioners

Federal support is needed for postgraduate NP training programs in areas such as primary care, emergency, oncology, geriatrics, mental health, Indigenous health, and rural/remote practice to enhance readiness and improve retention in complex care environments.

4. Ensure Equitable Access to NP Services for Indigenous Peoples Through NIHB Reform

Nurse Practitioners must be permitted to bill and refer under the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program. Current restrictions delay access and create avoidable inequities in care for Indigenous clients.

5. Support National Recognition of NPs by Private Insurance Providers

Private insurance inconsistently recognizes NPs as authorized providers, limiting patient reimbursement and creating barriers to care. Federal leadership is needed to ensure national consistency and eliminate this gap and impact on Canadians.

6. Advance National Regulation to Support NP Labour Mobility

A national regulatory framework is essential to reduce interprovincial licensing barriers, improve virtual care access, and facilitate workforce mobility to respond to urgent population health needs.

7. Recognize Nurse Practitioners as Providers Under IRCC Health Programs

NPs must be recognized as health service providers under Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) programs to ensure timely, equitable care for newcomers and fair compensation for NP providers.

8. Strengthen National Data and Recognition of NP Contributions

Federal investment is needed to track and analyze NP workforce data, practice settings, and health outcomes. This infrastructure is critical for evidence-informed planning and accountability.

Nurse Practitioners are ready to partner with the federal government to expand access to care, reduce health inequities, and deliver better health outcomes for people across Canada. We urge all parties to commit to these priorities and ensure that NPs are fully supported and recognized as essential contributors to Canada’s health system.

We would welcome the opportunity to meet with you or your representatives to discuss these priorities further.

About NPAC

The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) is the national voice for Nurse Practitioners, advocating for policy changes, funding, and professional support to enhance NP practice and improve healthcare outcomes for all Canadians.

