NPAC Launches National Accreditation Program to Advance Excellence in Nurse Practitioner Education and Training

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) is proud to announce the official launch of its National Accreditation Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to accrediting continuing education, academic courses, residency, and fellowship programs for Nurse Practitioners across Canada. This landmark initiative sets national standards of excellence in nurse practitioner education and professional development, enhancing the quality, consistency, and recognition of nurse practitioner practice in all settings.

As the healthcare system continues to evolve and the nurse practitioner role expands to meet complex patient and system needs, the NPAC Accreditation Program addresses a long-standing gap in national oversight and quality assurance for advanced nurse practitioner learning. By introducing rigorous, evidence-informed criteria, the program ensures that educational offerings and post-graduate programs align with best practices, current competencies, and the evolving needs of Canadians.

“This is a pivotal step in strengthening our profession,” said Dr. Laura Housden. “By accrediting high-quality nurse practitioner education and training programs, we are empowering nurse practitioners with the tools, recognition, and confidence they need to lead, innovate, and deliver the highest standard of care.”

The NPAC Accreditation Program will evaluate and endorse:

- Continuing professional development (CPD) activities

- Post-graduate nurse practitioner academic courses and micro-credentials

- Residency and fellowship programs across specialty and advanced practice areas

- Interprofessional educational opportunities that advance nurse practitioner integration and leadership

NPAC’s framework for accreditation is built on national entry-level nurse practitioner competencies and draws on international best practices in specialty education, adult learning principles, and outcomes-based assessment. The program is designed to support nurse practitioners, educators, employers, associations and regulators in strengthening the nurse practitioner workforce while also providing learners with trusted guidance on programs that meet national standards.

To ensure thoughtful and sustainable implementation, the NPAC Accreditation Program will be introduced through a phased approach. This allows for iterative development and meaningful engagement with key interest holders across the nurse practitioner landscape.

Organizations and program providers will be able to apply for accreditation through NPAC’s online accreditation portal. NPAC will begin reviewing submissions in Summer/Fall 2025, with the first cohort of accredited programs to be recognized at the 2026 National Nurse Practitioner Conference.

About NPAC

The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC) is the national voice for Nurse Practitioners, advocating for policy changes, funding, and professional support to enhance NP practice and improve healthcare outcomes for all Canadians.

