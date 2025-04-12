Fetch Me Later Provides BatherBox Spa Bathing System for Stress-Free Dog Grooming

McKinney's premier pet resort offers specialized bathing equipment to enhance grooming experience for dogs.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, McKinney's premier luxury pet resort, offers the BatherBox spa bathing system designed to reduce stress during dog grooming. The system features continuous warm water flow that provides gentle massage action while cleaning offering a stress-free, deep-cleaning experience designed to promote relaxation and well-being for canine guests.

The BatherBox system, now available at Fetch Me Later's McKinney location, utilizes a deep-cleaning mechanism that continuously flows warm water and shampoo. This approach helps create a more relaxing experience for dogs during the grooming process.

"We understand that grooming can be stressful for many dogs, which is why we've introduced the BatherBox system," said Mr. Ben Muehler, Community Relations at Fetch Me Later. "The gentle massage action combined with the continuous warm water flow helps pets remain calm while ensuring they get thoroughly clean."

The BatherBox is part of Fetch Me Later's comprehensive dog grooming services, which include basic baths, deluxe baths, and full grooming packages. The company uses high-quality products suitable for all coat types that provide nutrients for healthy skin and coats.

Dog owners from McKinney, Frisco, and Prosper now have access to this specialized bathing technology. The resort serves pet owners within approximately 10 miles of the 75071 zip code throughout Collin County.

Fetch Me Later’s grooming services include:

• Basic Bath – Shampoo, conditioning, and blow dry

• Deluxe Bath – All Basic Bath services, plus nail trim and ear cleaning

• Full Groom – Haircut, bath, mani/pedi, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, and gland expression

Additional custom options include de-shedding treatments, facial grooming, sanitary trims, and pad maintenance.

The resort's facility is set on 12 wooded acres with green fields, providing a country setting despite being centrally located in McKinney directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road.

Pet owners have responded positively to Fetch Me Later's services. "I am so happy I found this place for my dog! He is always so happy to go there and stay! The staff is very friendly and goes out of their way to make you feel welcome and at ease when leaving your pet somewhere. I cannot recommend this place enough!" said Simone H., a client of Fetch Me Later.

Ashley S., another client, shared: "Ollie always loves going to Fetch Me Later. He is happy to go and has fun with other friends. I love getting daily pictures of his adventures. They take great care of him."

The resort also offers boarding services appreciated by travelers. "We travel a lot and Fetch Me Later is our preferred place to leave our fur babies while gone. Great, attentive, friendly staff and well sized rooms for our dogs and cat," said Alicia E.

Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

For more information about Fetch Me Later's luxury dog boarding and grooming options or to book accommodations, call +1 972-562-9910 or visit the resort website.

About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 12 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs.

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071

https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8REGDGof6dHj5dy9

Notes to Editors:

• Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

• The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

• High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

• Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

• The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.