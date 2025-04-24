Vibrant Publishers Unveils Business Ethics Essentials: An Insightful Guide to Ethical Business Success

Business Ethics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know - A must-read for ethical business practices. Dr. Ritika Mahajan, author of Business Ethics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Vibrant Publishers

‘Business Ethics Essentials’ by Dr. Ritika Mahajan offers a fresh perspective on building ethically driven, sustainable businesses.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers’ new book, Business Ethics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Business Ethics Essentials) delves into the foundational principles that guide ethical decision-making in business. This book, written by Dr. Ritika Mahajan, a distinguished academician and consultant, enables readers to understand the critical role ethics play in building trust, supporting sustainable growth, and fostering responsibility across a business. The book was released on March 10, 2025 and is now available for purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon. Read on to learn more about the book.

With practical examples, case studies, and discussion questions, this book enables readers to understand that ethical choices are shaped by multifaceted perspectives. It offers a nuanced approach to resolving complex ethical dilemmas in a globalized, interconnected world. Readers will gain insight into the importance of ethics in business across diverse functions such as finance, human resource management, marketing, corporate social responsibility, and governance.

“In an era where sustainability is paramount, ‘Business Ethics Essentials’ emphasizes the concept of sustainable development and its ethical implications for businesses,” said Dr. Ritika Mahajan. “While I agree that it is not easy to navigate business ethics—given that ethical options often seem confusing or overlapping in different contexts—I believe that not accepting ethics in a business context will do more harm than good, as the world is already experiencing. Supporting ethics rather than discarding them is essential for creating a better world for future generations.”

Business Ethics Essentials will be beneficial for anyone seeking to understand ethics in a business context and looking for a detailed reference. Specifically, this book is valuable for industry professionals and leaders keen on exploring a comprehensive resource on business ethics, and entrepreneurs looking to navigate ethical dilemmas and enhance decision-making. It is also ideal for researchers intending to gain an in-depth insight into the field of business ethics, and for academicians, and students looking for a text or reference book for a course on business ethics.

The book draws light on key business ethics concepts such as duty-based (deontological) and results-based (teleological) ethical perspectives, and on ethical tests such as the outcomes test, rights test, choices test, and others, to guide decision-making across scenarios. It also covers philosophies of ethics like utilitarianism, virtue ethics, and care ethics which enable organizations to balance profitability with responsible behavior, ultimately contributing to a healthier planet and society.

Each chapter in this book contains real-world examples that complement theoretical concepts, enhancing understanding for self-learners. The book also comes with chapter summaries, quiz questions, ready-to-use downloadable templates, and online resources to help aid the learning process.

Professor Jagdish N. Sheth, Kellstadt Professor of Business at Emory University and Recipient of Padma Bhushan Award (2020) said that “Business Ethics Essentials by Dr. Ritika Mahajan is a much-needed and timely guide for anyone navigating the complex world of ethical decision-making in business.” “This book tackles an essential topic, exploring business ethics in these turbulent times at the intersection of social, technological, and economic forces,” said Professor Filippo Marchesani, Professor of “Management of Innovation” and “Digital Consumer Behavior” at University “G. d’Annunzio” Chieti-Pescara.

Business Ethics Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series.

About the Author

Accomplished educator and consultant, Dr. Ritika Mahajan serves as a faculty member in General Management and Strategy at Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur. A UGC-sponsored fellow, she holds a PhD from the prestigious IIT Roorkee, where her insightful research was published as a book. Dr. Mahajan has held visiting faculty roles at renowned institutions such as IIIT Lucknow, the University of Delhi, and others. She has also consulted for the United Nations Environment Program and the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Ethics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513324

Hardback - 9781636513348

E-Book - 9781636513331

Why Ethics Matter in Business | Business Ethics Essentials | Vibrant Publishers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.