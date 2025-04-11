Senate Bill 624 Printer's Number 617
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 617
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
624
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, APRIL 11, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 11, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An
act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste
storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment,
and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for
municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions;
authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of
the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste;
requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid
waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal
facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous
waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities;
granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the
Environmental Quality Board and the Department of
Environmental Protection to adopt rules, regulations,
standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing
duties upon county health departments; providing remedies;
prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in
applications and permits, providing for food processing
residuals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known
as the Solid Waste Management Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 509. Food processing residuals.
(a) A person may not:
(1) apply to or spread on any land in this Commonwealth:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
