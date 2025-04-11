Senate Bill 624 Printer's Number 617

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 617 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 624 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, APRIL 11, 2025 REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 11, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment, and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions; authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste; requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities; granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the Environmental Quality Board and the Department of Environmental Protection to adopt rules, regulations, standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing duties upon county health departments; providing remedies; prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in applications and permits, providing for food processing residuals. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 509. Food processing residuals. (a) A person may not: (1) apply to or spread on any land in this Commonwealth: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27

