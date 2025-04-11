Senate Bill 627 Printer's Number 620
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - following for each report submitted under subsection (a):
(1) The accuracy of the information provided in the
report.
(2) Whether the report was submitted in accordance with
the requirements under subsection (a).
§ 66A06. Regulations.
The commission may promulgate rules and regulations to
administer and enforce this chapter.
§ 66A07. Temporary regulations.
(a) Authority.--In order to facilitate the prompt
implementation of this chapter, the commission may promulgate
temporary regulations that shall expire no later than two years
following the publication of the temporary regulations. The
commission may promulgate temporary regulations not subject to:
(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,
No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.
(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(3) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October
15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth
Attorneys Act.
(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
(b) Expiration.--The commission's authority to adopt
temporary regulations under subsection (a) shall expire two
years after the effective date of this section. Regulations
adopted after this period shall be promulgated as provided by
law.
(c) Notice.--The commission shall transmit notice of
