Senate Bill 627 Printer's Number 620

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - following for each report submitted under subsection (a):

(1) The accuracy of the information provided in the

report.

(2) Whether the report was submitted in accordance with

the requirements under subsection (a).

§ 66A06. Regulations.

The commission may promulgate rules and regulations to

administer and enforce this chapter.

§ 66A07. Temporary regulations.

(a) Authority.--In order to facilitate the prompt

implementation of this chapter, the commission may promulgate

temporary regulations that shall expire no later than two years

following the publication of the temporary regulations. The

commission may promulgate temporary regulations not subject to:

(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,

No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.

(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(3) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October

15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth

Attorneys Act.

(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as

the Regulatory Review Act.

(b) Expiration.--The commission's authority to adopt

temporary regulations under subsection (a) shall expire two

years after the effective date of this section. Regulations

adopted after this period shall be promulgated as provided by

law.

(c) Notice.--The commission shall transmit notice of

20250SB0627PN0620 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30