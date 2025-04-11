Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,706 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 628 Printer's Number 622

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 622

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

628

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, COSTA,

SAVAL AND TARTAGLIONE, APRIL 11, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 11, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled

"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of

controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;

conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and

Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of

controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring

registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the

revocation or suspension of certain licenses and

registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for

definitions and for misbranding.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2(b) of the act of April 14, 1972

(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding definitions to

read:

Section 2. Definitions.--* * *

(b) As used in this act:

* * *

"Food allergen" means any of the following:

(1) Milk.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 628 Printer's Number 622

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more