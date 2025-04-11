Senate Bill 629 Printer's Number 621

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - diarrhea, cramping, joint pain, fatigue and brain fog.

(ii) Result in damage to intestinal lining,

malnutrition, permanent immunological scarring, iron

deficiency anemia, diarrhea, vomiting, migraines,

osteoporosis, additional autoimmune diseases, heart

disease, intestinal cancers and potentially life-

threatening anaphylaxis.

(3) The labeling of gluten-containing grains is a key

component to improve the health and safety of the residents

of this Commonwealth who live with celiac disease, non-celiac

gluten sensitivity and other related food allergies.

(b) Labeling.--In addition to any other labeling requirement

under Federal or State law, the following apply to the labeling

of a food product manufactured, sold or distributed in this

Commonwealth:

(1) If the food product contains gluten or an ingredient

derived from a gluten-containing grain, the label shall:

(i) Specify the content of gluten in the food

product.

(ii) Include a statement that food products

containing gluten may cause adverse health effects in

individuals with celiac disease or certain food

sensitivities or intolerances.

(2) The label of the food product may specify that the

food product is gluten free if:

(i) the food product does not contain gluten or an

ingredient derived from a gluten-containing grain;

(ii) the food product contains less that 20 parts

per million gluten; or

(iii) the ingredients of the food product have been

