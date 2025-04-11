Senate Bill 629 Printer's Number 621
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11
(ii) Result in damage to intestinal lining,
malnutrition, permanent immunological scarring, iron
deficiency anemia, diarrhea, vomiting, migraines,
osteoporosis, additional autoimmune diseases, heart
disease, intestinal cancers and potentially life-
threatening anaphylaxis.
(3) The labeling of gluten-containing grains is a key
component to improve the health and safety of the residents
of this Commonwealth who live with celiac disease, non-celiac
gluten sensitivity and other related food allergies.
(b) Labeling.--In addition to any other labeling requirement
under Federal or State law, the following apply to the labeling
of a food product manufactured, sold or distributed in this
Commonwealth:
(1) If the food product contains gluten or an ingredient
derived from a gluten-containing grain, the label shall:
(i) Specify the content of gluten in the food
product.
(ii) Include a statement that food products
containing gluten may cause adverse health effects in
individuals with celiac disease or certain food
sensitivities or intolerances.
(2) The label of the food product may specify that the
food product is gluten free if:
(i) the food product does not contain gluten or an
ingredient derived from a gluten-containing grain;
(ii) the food product contains less that 20 parts
per million gluten; or
(iii) the ingredients of the food product have been
