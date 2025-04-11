Senate Bill 630 Printer's Number 623
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 623
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
630
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, BROWN AND STEFANO,
APRIL 11, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 11, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in support of the indigent, further
providing for definitions and for relatives' liability and
procedure.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "department" in section 4602 of
Title 23 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to
read:
§ 4602. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Department." The Department of [Public Welfare] Human
Services of the Commonwealth.
Section 2. Section 4603(a)(2) of Title 23 is amended by
adding a subparagraph to read:
§ 4603. Relatives' liability; procedure.
