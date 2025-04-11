Senate Bill 630 Printer's Number 623

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 623

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

630

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, BROWN AND STEFANO,

APRIL 11, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 11, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in support of the indigent, further

providing for definitions and for relatives' liability and

procedure.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "department" in section 4602 of

Title 23 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to

read:

§ 4602. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Department." The Department of [Public Welfare] Human

Services of the Commonwealth.

Section 2. Section 4603(a)(2) of Title 23 is amended by

adding a subparagraph to read:

§ 4603. Relatives' liability; procedure.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19