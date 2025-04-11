Senate Bill 607 Printer's Number 624
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - (5) Aggregate Federal liquid fuels tax and State liquid
fuels tax.
(6) Aggregate Federal diesel fuel tax and State diesel
fuels tax.
(b) Label maintenance.--The department shall affix and
maintain a label under subsection (a) in a consistent location
on a fueling dispenser under this section. The owner or operator
of a retailer of automotive fuel or diesel fuel in this
Commonwealth shall not be liable for affixing or maintaining a
fuels tax label under this section.
(c) Label cost.--The department may not charge a retailer
any cost for an initial label or replacement label under
subsection (a) if the label becomes illegible or otherwise
unable to be affixed to the fuel dispenser.
(d) Label design.--The secretary shall promulgate
regulations necessary for the implementation of this section and
transmit notice to the Legislative Reference Bureau for
publication in the next available issue of the Pennsylvania
Bulletin. The secretary shall:
(1) Within 60 days of the effective date of this
subsection, design a label that displays, in legible font,
the current rate of taxes levied to a consumer of automotive
fuel or diesel fuel under subsection (a).
(2) Update the label under paragraph (1) with any
changes to the rate of taxes under subsection (a) within 60
days of the effective date of the tax rate change and affix
the label to a fuel dispenser.
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
