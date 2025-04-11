Senate Bill 608 Printer's Number 625
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - (2) The term includes a policyholder, certificate
holder, subscriber, member, dependent or other individual who
is eligible to receive health care services under a health
insurance policy.
"Insurer." An entity licensed by the department with
accident and health authority to issue a health insurance policy
that is offered or governed under any of the following:
(1) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as
The Insurance Company Law of 1921, including section 630 and
Article XXIV of that act.
(2) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364),
known as the Health Maintenance Organization Act.
(3) Chapter 61 (relating to hospital plan corporations)
or 63 (relating to professional health services plan
corporations).
"Large employer." As follows:
(1) In connection with a group health plan or health
insurance coverage with respect to a calendar year and a plan
year, an employer that:
(i) employed an average of at least 51 employees on
business days during the preceding calendar year; and
(ii) employs at least one employee on the first day
of the plan year.
(2) The term shall include an association that includes
at least 51 employees of employer members of the association
on the first day of the plan year.
"Large group market." The health insurance market under
which individuals obtain health insurance coverage, directly or
through any arrangement, on behalf of themselves and their
dependents through a group health plan maintained by a large
20250SB0608PN0625 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.