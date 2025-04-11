Submit Release
Senate Bill 608 Printer's Number 625

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - (2) The term includes a policyholder, certificate

holder, subscriber, member, dependent or other individual who

is eligible to receive health care services under a health

insurance policy.

"Insurer." An entity licensed by the department with

accident and health authority to issue a health insurance policy

that is offered or governed under any of the following:

(1) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as

The Insurance Company Law of 1921, including section 630 and

Article XXIV of that act.

(2) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364),

known as the Health Maintenance Organization Act.

(3) Chapter 61 (relating to hospital plan corporations)

or 63 (relating to professional health services plan

corporations).

"Large employer." As follows:

(1) In connection with a group health plan or health

insurance coverage with respect to a calendar year and a plan

year, an employer that:

(i) employed an average of at least 51 employees on

business days during the preceding calendar year; and

(ii) employs at least one employee on the first day

of the plan year.

(2) The term shall include an association that includes

at least 51 employees of employer members of the association

on the first day of the plan year.

"Large group market." The health insurance market under

which individuals obtain health insurance coverage, directly or

through any arrangement, on behalf of themselves and their

dependents through a group health plan maintained by a large

