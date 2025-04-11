Senate Bill 615 Printer's Number 626
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
615
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, DUSH, MASTRIANO,
FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, FARRY, BROWN, J. WARD, KANE AND STEFANO,
APRIL 11, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 11, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in consolidated county assessment,
further providing for exemptions from taxation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8812(b)(1) of Title 53 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (a)
is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 8812. Exemptions from taxation.
(a) General rule.--The following property shall be exempt
from all county, city, borough, town, township, road, poor,
county institution district and school real estate taxes:
* * *
(16) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (b) or
any other provision of this chapter to the contrary, all
veterans' organizations known as Veterans of Foreign Wars and
the American Legion which are founded, endowed and maintained
by public or private charity, together with the grounds
