Senate Bill 615 Printer's Number 626

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 626

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

615

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, DUSH, MASTRIANO,

FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, FARRY, BROWN, J. WARD, KANE AND STEFANO,

APRIL 11, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 11, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in consolidated county assessment,

further providing for exemptions from taxation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8812(b)(1) of Title 53 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (a)

is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 8812. Exemptions from taxation.

(a) General rule.--The following property shall be exempt

from all county, city, borough, town, township, road, poor,

county institution district and school real estate taxes:

* * *

(16) Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (b) or

any other provision of this chapter to the contrary, all

veterans' organizations known as Veterans of Foreign Wars and

the American Legion which are founded, endowed and maintained

by public or private charity, together with the grounds

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 615 Printer's Number 626

