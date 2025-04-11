Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,703 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 617 Printer's Number 628

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 628

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

617

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, SCHWANK,

COSTA, KANE, PENNYCUICK AND MUTH, APRIL 11, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 11, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

providing for intellectual disability and autism fee schedule

rates.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 443.16. Intellectual Disability and Autism Fee

Schedule Rates.--(a) The purpose of this section is to

recognize that:

(1) Fee schedule rates should be responsive to market

conditions that affect direct support professionals who provide

care for individuals with an intellectual disability or autism.

(2) The use of a nationally recognized market index is less

costly and more efficient than the other requirements under law

or regulation regarding fee schedule rates and will produce

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 617 Printer's Number 628

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more