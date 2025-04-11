Senate Bill 617 Printer's Number 628
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 628
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
617
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, L. WILLIAMS, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, SCHWANK,
COSTA, KANE, PENNYCUICK AND MUTH, APRIL 11, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 11, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
providing for intellectual disability and autism fee schedule
rates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 443.16. Intellectual Disability and Autism Fee
Schedule Rates.--(a) The purpose of this section is to
recognize that:
(1) Fee schedule rates should be responsive to market
conditions that affect direct support professionals who provide
care for individuals with an intellectual disability or autism.
(2) The use of a nationally recognized market index is less
costly and more efficient than the other requirements under law
or regulation regarding fee schedule rates and will produce
