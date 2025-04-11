Senate Bill 618 Printer's Number 629
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 629
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
618
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA, SAVAL, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COMITTA
AND KANE, APRIL 11, 2025
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, APRIL 11, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions
relating to condominiums, further providing for definitions;
and, in management of the condominium, further providing for
powers of unit owners' association.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3103 of Title 68 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:
§ 3103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this subpart and
in the declaration and bylaws shall have the meanings given to
them in this section unless specifically provided otherwise or
unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Detached roof." A roof of a unit that is solely owned by an
individual and is not designated as part of the common elements
in the governing documents of the association.
* * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
