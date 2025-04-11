Senate Bill 618 Printer's Number 629

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 629

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

618

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA, SAVAL, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, COMITTA

AND KANE, APRIL 11, 2025

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, APRIL 11, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions

relating to condominiums, further providing for definitions;

and, in management of the condominium, further providing for

powers of unit owners' association.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3103 of Title 68 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 3103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this subpart and

in the declaration and bylaws shall have the meanings given to

them in this section unless specifically provided otherwise or

unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Detached roof." A roof of a unit that is solely owned by an

individual and is not designated as part of the common elements

in the governing documents of the association.

* * *

