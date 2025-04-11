Submit Release
Senate Bill 619 Printer's Number 630

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 630

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

619

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KANE, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, LAUGHLIN, COSTA,

FONTANA, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD AND VOGEL,

APRIL 11, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 11, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school health services, further

providing for sudden cardiac arrest and electrocardiogram

testing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1425(d) and (h) of the act of March 10,

1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

are amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 1425. Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Electrocardiogram

Testing.--* * *

(d) (1) Once each school year, a coach of an athletic

activity shall complete the sudden cardiac arrest training

course offered by a provider approved by the department.

(1.1) In accordance with clause (3), a coach of an athletic

activity shall be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

