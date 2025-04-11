Senate Bill 619 Printer's Number 630

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 630 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 619 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KANE, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, FONTANA, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD AND VOGEL, APRIL 11, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 11, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in school health services, further providing for sudden cardiac arrest and electrocardiogram testing. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1425(d) and (h) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, are amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read: Section 1425. Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Electrocardiogram Testing.--* * * (d) (1) Once each school year, a coach of an athletic activity shall complete the sudden cardiac arrest training course offered by a provider approved by the department. (1.1) In accordance with clause (3), a coach of an athletic activity shall be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

