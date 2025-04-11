Senate Bill 619 Printer's Number 630
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 630
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
619
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KANE, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, LAUGHLIN, COSTA,
FONTANA, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD AND VOGEL,
APRIL 11, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 11, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school health services, further
providing for sudden cardiac arrest and electrocardiogram
testing.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1425(d) and (h) of the act of March 10,
1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
are amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
Section 1425. Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Electrocardiogram
Testing.--* * *
(d) (1) Once each school year, a coach of an athletic
activity shall complete the sudden cardiac arrest training
course offered by a provider approved by the department.
(1.1) In accordance with clause (3), a coach of an athletic
activity shall be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
