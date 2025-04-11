Senate Bill 620 Printer's Number 631

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - control of a school entity or nonpublic school where classes are

taught or extracurricular activities are conducted on a regular

basis.]

"School building or facility " means a building or facility

o wned by or under the control of a school entity or nonpublic

school where classes are taught or school-sponsored activities,

athletic or otherwise, are conducted on a regular basis,

including a field used for organized athletic events or

competitions.

"School-sponsored activity" means an assembly, graduation

ceremony, athletics, extracurricular activity, club,

group, team

or any activity sponsored, held or approved by

the school entity

or nonpublic school, whether held during normal school hours or

otherwise.

"School entity" means an area career and technical school, a

charter school, a cyber charter school, an intermediate unit or

a school district.

"Secretary" means the Secretary of Education of the

Commonwealth.

Section 3. Section 1732-A(a) of the act is amended to read:

Section 1732-A. Provisions Applicable to Charter Schools.--

(a) Charter schools shall be subject to the following:

Sections 108, 110, 111, 321, 325, 326, 327, 431, 436, 443,

510, 518, 527, 708, 736, 737, 738, 739, 740, 741, 743, 752, 753,

755, 771, 776, 777, 808, 809, 810, 1109, 1111, 1112(a), 1301,

1310, 1317, 1317.1, 1317.2, 1318, 1326, 1327, 1327.2, 1329,

1330, 1332, 1333, 1333.1, 1333.2, 1333.3, 1303-A, 1513, 1517,

1518, 1521, 1523, 1531, 1547, 2014-A, Article XIII-A and Article

XIV.

Act of July 17, 1961 (P.L.776, No.341), known as the

