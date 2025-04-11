Senate Bill 620 Printer's Number 631
control of a school entity or nonpublic school where classes are
taught or extracurricular activities are conducted on a regular
basis.]
"School building or facility " means a building or facility
o wned by or under the control of a school entity or nonpublic
school where classes are taught or school-sponsored activities,
athletic or otherwise, are conducted on a regular basis,
including a field used for organized athletic events or
competitions.
"School-sponsored activity" means an assembly, graduation
ceremony, athletics, extracurricular activity, club,
group, team
or any activity sponsored, held or approved by
the school entity
or nonpublic school, whether held during normal school hours or
otherwise.
"School entity" means an area career and technical school, a
charter school, a cyber charter school, an intermediate unit or
a school district.
"Secretary" means the Secretary of Education of the
Commonwealth.
Section 3. Section 1732-A(a) of the act is amended to read:
Section 1732-A. Provisions Applicable to Charter Schools.--
(a) Charter schools shall be subject to the following:
Sections 108, 110, 111, 321, 325, 326, 327, 431, 436, 443,
510, 518, 527, 708, 736, 737, 738, 739, 740, 741, 743, 752, 753,
755, 771, 776, 777, 808, 809, 810, 1109, 1111, 1112(a), 1301,
1310, 1317, 1317.1, 1317.2, 1318, 1326, 1327, 1327.2, 1329,
1330, 1332, 1333, 1333.1, 1333.2, 1333.3, 1303-A, 1513, 1517,
1518, 1521, 1523, 1531, 1547, 2014-A, Article XIII-A and Article
XIV.
Act of July 17, 1961 (P.L.776, No.341), known as the
