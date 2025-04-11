Senate Bill 621 Printer's Number 632
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 632
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
621
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SAVAL, HUGHES,
COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, SANTARSIERO AND L. WILLIAMS,
APRIL 11, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 11, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," prohibiting tax deductions for anti-union
activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as
the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to
read:
ARTICLE XXIX-J
PROHIBITING TAX DEDUCTIONS FOR ANTI-UNION ACTIVITIES
Section 2901-J. Scope of article.
This article prohibits domestic entities and foreign entities
that are corporations operating in this Commonwealth from taking
tax deductions for expenses incurred in opposing unionization
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.