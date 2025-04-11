Senate Bill 621 Printer's Number 632

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 632 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 621 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SAVAL, HUGHES, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, SANTARSIERO AND L. WILLIAMS, APRIL 11, 2025 REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 11, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment, collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and penalties," prohibiting tax deductions for anti-union activities. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to read: ARTICLE XXIX-J PROHIBITING TAX DEDUCTIONS FOR ANTI-UNION ACTIVITIES Section 2901-J. Scope of article. This article prohibits domestic entities and foreign entities that are corporations operating in this Commonwealth from taking tax deductions for expenses incurred in opposing unionization 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

