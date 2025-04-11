Submit Release
Senate Bill 622 Printer's Number 633

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 633

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

622

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA,

COMITTA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, KANE, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI,

COSTA, HUTCHINSON, L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, FLYNN AND MILLER,

APRIL 11, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 11, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further

providing for billing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 635.7(b), (d), (e) and (h) of the act of

May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company

Law of 1921, are amended to read:

Section 635.7. Billing.--* * *

[(b) An insurer must reimburse a nonnetwork EMS agency under

the following:

(1) The EMS agency has submitted a completed standardized

form to the department requesting nonnetwork direct

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

