Senate Bill 622 Printer's Number 633
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 633
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
622
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA,
COMITTA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, KANE, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI,
COSTA, HUTCHINSON, L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, FLYNN AND MILLER,
APRIL 11, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 11, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further
providing for billing.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 635.7(b), (d), (e) and (h) of the act of
May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company
Law of 1921, are amended to read:
Section 635.7. Billing.--* * *
[(b) An insurer must reimburse a nonnetwork EMS agency under
the following:
(1) The EMS agency has submitted a completed standardized
form to the department requesting nonnetwork direct
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
