Senate Bill 622 Printer's Number 633

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - PRINTER'S NO. 633 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 622 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MUTH, BROOKS, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, KANE, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, FLYNN AND MILLER, APRIL 11, 2025 REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 11, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and supervision of insurance carried by such companies, associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further providing for billing. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 635.7(b), (d), (e) and (h) of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, are amended to read: Section 635.7. Billing.--* * * [(b) An insurer must reimburse a nonnetwork EMS agency under the following: (1) The EMS agency has submitted a completed standardized form to the department requesting nonnetwork direct 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

