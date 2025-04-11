Senate Bill 623 Printer's Number 634
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - process, transmit or dispatch emergency and nonemergency
calls for emergency medical, fire and rescue, law enforcement
or other public safety services via telephone, radio or other
communication device.
(2) The term includes a call taker, emergency dispatcher
and supervisor.
* * *
Section 2. The definition of "emergency responder" in
section 7332 of Title 35 is amended to read:
§ 7332. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Emergency responder." An individual in the public or
private sector who has special skills, qualifications, training,
knowledge or experience, whether or not the person possesses a
license, certificate, permit or other official recognition for
the skills, qualifications, training, knowledge or experience,
that would benefit a participating political subdivision in
responding to an authorized mutual aid request or participating
in an authorized drill or exercise. The term shall include a law
enforcement officer, a firefighter, an emergency medical
services worker, a telecommunicator, a physician, nurse or other
public health worker, an emergency management official, a
coroner or medical examiner, a State-certified hazardous
materials team member, a public works worker, a building
inspector, an architect, an engineer or other design
professional or a person with specialized equipment operations
skills or training or with any other skills needed to provide
