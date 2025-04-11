Senate Bill 623 Printer's Number 634

PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - process, transmit or dispatch emergency and nonemergency

calls for emergency medical, fire and rescue, law enforcement

or other public safety services via telephone, radio or other

communication device.

(2) The term includes a call taker, emergency dispatcher

and supervisor.

* * *

Section 2. The definition of "emergency responder" in

section 7332 of Title 35 is amended to read:

§ 7332. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Emergency responder." An individual in the public or

private sector who has special skills, qualifications, training,

knowledge or experience, whether or not the person possesses a

license, certificate, permit or other official recognition for

the skills, qualifications, training, knowledge or experience,

that would benefit a participating political subdivision in

responding to an authorized mutual aid request or participating

in an authorized drill or exercise. The term shall include a law

enforcement officer, a firefighter, an emergency medical

services worker, a telecommunicator, a physician, nurse or other

public health worker, an emergency management official, a

coroner or medical examiner, a State-certified hazardous

materials team member, a public works worker, a building

inspector, an architect, an engineer or other design

professional or a person with specialized equipment operations

skills or training or with any other skills needed to provide

