Senate Bill 631 Printer's Number 635

(ii) abstract perceptions made under subparagraph

(i) into models through analysis in an automated manner;

and

(iii) use model inference to formulate options for

information or action based on outcomes under

subparagraphs (i) and (ii).

(2) The term includes generative artificial

intelligence.

"Qualified professional." A mental health professional with

a graduate degree and licensed under any of the following:

(1) The act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as

The Professional Nursing Law, as a certified registered nurse

practitioner with a clinical specialty in mental health.

(2) The act of March 23, 1972 (P.L.136, No.52), known as

the Professional Psychologists Practice Act.

(3) The act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known

as the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act, as a physician or

physician assistant with clinical experience in mental

health.

(4) The act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, as a physician or

physician assistant with clinical experience in mental

health.

(5) The act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220, No.39), known as

the Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and

Professional Counselors Act.

"School entity." A public school, including a charter school

or cyber charter school, private school, nonpublic school,

intermediate unit or area career and technical school operating

within this Commonwealth.

