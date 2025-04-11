Senate Bill 631 Printer's Number 635
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - (ii) abstract perceptions made under subparagraph
(i) into models through analysis in an automated manner;
and
(iii) use model inference to formulate options for
information or action based on outcomes under
subparagraphs (i) and (ii).
(2) The term includes generative artificial
intelligence.
"Qualified professional." A mental health professional with
a graduate degree and licensed under any of the following:
(1) The act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known as
The Professional Nursing Law, as a certified registered nurse
practitioner with a clinical specialty in mental health.
(2) The act of March 23, 1972 (P.L.136, No.52), known as
the Professional Psychologists Practice Act.
(3) The act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known
as the Osteopathic Medical Practice Act, as a physician or
physician assistant with clinical experience in mental
health.
(4) The act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, as a physician or
physician assistant with clinical experience in mental
health.
(5) The act of July 9, 1987 (P.L.220, No.39), known as
the Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and
Professional Counselors Act.
"School entity." A public school, including a charter school
or cyber charter school, private school, nonpublic school,
intermediate unit or area career and technical school operating
within this Commonwealth.
