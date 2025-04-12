Judge rejects plea deal in wife's shooting as retrial begins

(Subscription required) Prosecutors say Judge Jeffrey Ferguson refused a plea deal involving prison time in the shooting death of his wife. As his retrial gets underway, they're considering using his emotional TV interviews to challenge his credibility if he testifies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.