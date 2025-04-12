Bad Acts of Ousted Founder Justify Vacating $1 Million Verdict Favoring Company—C.A.

Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge did not err in finding that unclean hands barred a corporation from recovering against its former accounting firm for malpractice where the ousted founder of the company had forged financial records before handing them over to the defendant for certification.

