Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,749 in the last 365 days.

Bad Acts of Ousted Founder Justify Vacating $1 Million Verdict Favoring Company—C.A.

Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge did not err in finding that unclean hands barred a corporation from recovering against its former accounting firm for malpractice where the ousted founder of the company had forged financial records before handing them over to the defendant for certification.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bad Acts of Ousted Founder Justify Vacating $1 Million Verdict Favoring Company—C.A.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more