VSP body recover/death investigation (25A3002371)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A3002371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Angela Baker

STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

On 4/9/25, at approximately 1835 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a body located in the Winooski River in the area of the Bolton Falls Power Dam in Duxbury, VT. The discovery was reported by a person who was walking in the area along the river. Members of the Vermont State Police responded to the scene, where they were assisted by personnel from the Waterbury Fire Department.

The body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, VT for an autopsy to determine identity and the cause and manner of death.

Following autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office today (4/11/25), the deceased individual is identified as John Gaye, age 45, of Essex, VT. Cause and manner or death are pending, but this death is not considered suspicious.

The Vermont State Police had previously assisted the Essex Police Department with searching for Gaye in December 2024 when it was believed that he had entered the Winooski River in Waterbury, VT.

No further information is currently available.