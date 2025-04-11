Temporary shoulder closures begin Monday on I-94 and I-29 in Fargo for fiber optic upgrade

FARGO, N.D. – Temporary shoulder closures are scheduled to begin Monday, April 14, on Interstate 94 and Interstate 29 in Fargo as crews begin work to upgrade fiber optic infrastructure along the corridors.

Work will take place on I-94 from the Red River to Exit 342 and on I-29 from south of 64th Avenue South to north of Exit 69/County Road 20/40th Avenue North.

The project includes updating and replacing the fiber optic network, as well as installing new poles, towers, cameras, and cabinets.

Daytime lane closures may be necessary as work progresses.

The project is expected to be completed by early November.

NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

