New England Tire and Service Association (NETSA) Launches New, Streamlined Website

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NETSA is excited to unveil its new website, designed and managed by TireTutor, the leading provider of software and marketing solutions for tire dealers. The new site offers a modern, intuitive design, focused on making it easy for NETSA’s many association members to navigate, pay dues, and find out about upcoming events.

As an association, NETSA provides its members with legal support, scholarship opportunities, training, and networking opportunities. It also publishes a monthly newsletter, the Roadrunner, to keep members updated on the latest industry news. Its website is crucial to helping dealers and shop owners get the most out of their membership.

“We want to make the lives of our members better, and that includes making it as easy as possible for them to take advantage of our services. The website is the primary way we share information with our members, so it’s really important that it be easy for them to find the content they’re looking for, register for our events, and pay their membership dues,” says Katie Maguire, Executive Director of NETSA.

TireTutor, the company engaged to create and launch the new site, offers similar services to tire dealers, as part of their end-to-end solution. Says Jason Abrahams, Founder and CEO of TireTutor, “We take our commitment to providing an all-inclusive solution to tire dealers very seriously. That means that we have a lot of expertise in building modern, high-performing websites, which we were happy to do for NETSA.” Tire dealers who purchase TireTutor’s Shop Management System enjoy seamless integration between their shop's website data and their POS. They also benefit from TireTutor websites’ ecommerce capabilities, which allow a dealer’s customers to shop and buy tires completely online.

NETSA’s new site launched just in time for its members to register for the upcoming annual NETSA tradeshow, which took place April 4th-5th at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The show offered educational sessions, networking opportunities, and a chance to view the industry's latest technology.

About NETSA

Since 1952, the New England Tire & Service Association (NETSA) has been a cornerstone for independently owned tire dealerships and service centers across New England. From humble beginnings to becoming a trusted network of over 500 members, NETSA has consistently supported the industry with resources like training programs, industry events, and scholarships. Our history reflects decades of dedication to fostering success and collaboration within the tire and service community. To learn more or become a member, visit NETSA.org.



About TireTutor

Founded in 2018, TireTutor is a leader in software for the tire industry, providing a true, all-in-one Shop Management System that connects digital retail to in-store operations. Founded by a former tire dealer and led by a team of former CarGurus employees, the company’s platform provides world-class products including a modern POS with integrated tire ordering and online scheduling, custom websites with service forms and e-commerce tire catalogs, B2B wholesale ordering software with real-time inventory, and machine-learning advertising. TireTutor’s products are designed to support independent businesses, optimize their supply chain, improve their online presence, and sell more tires and service.

To learn more about TireTutor and their revolutionary all-in-one software, visit their website at tiretutor.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

