Making Higher Education More Affordable

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring April as Financial Aid Awareness Month in New York State. Financial Aid Awareness Month is dedicated to providing students and families with the information and resources they need to make higher education accessible and affordable. Through a series of initiatives and support services, New York State is helping students unlock financial opportunities and pursue their educational goals. Last year, Governor Hochul and the Legislature secured a historic expansion of New York State's Tuition Assistance Program to make college more affordable and increase access to aid.

“Far too often, students and families miss out on the full scope of financial aid opportunities available to them, causing many to leave money on the table and miss out on critical support.” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why we’re making it a top priority to connect every student with the resources they need to afford college, earn their degree and build a brighter future here in our state. My administration will continue working every day to break down financial barriers and ensure higher education is within reach for all New Yorkers.”

Building on Governor Hochul’s landmark expansion of TAP and her launch of the universal FAFSA completion initiative in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget, the Governor remains committed to making college more accessible and affordable for all New York State students. Studies show that 90 percent of high school seniors who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) enroll in college immediately after graduation — compared to just 55 percent of those who do not — making financial aid a critical step for students pursuing higher education.

During last year’s Financial Aid Awareness Month, more than 390,000 FAFSA forms and over 23,000 TAP applications were submitted, ensuring more students received the financial assistance they needed.

To support students and families during Financial Aid Awareness Month and beyond, the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) has been actively engaging with the schools, students, and families throughout New York State. Throughout April, HESC will offer over 20 events to help students complete their FAFSA and TAP applications and learn about the financial aid programs that can help make college more affordable. So far this academic year, more than 10,500 New York State students participated in HESC events and information sessions, gaining valuable insights to better understand and access financial aid.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “Through targeted outreach and education during Financial Aid Awareness Month, HESC emphasizes the importance of programs like TAP, empowering students to achieve academic and professional success. Data like this proves what we already know about TAP — it’s vital to ensuring New Yorkers have the resources and opportunities to pursue their education goals.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, "As we celebrate Financial Aid Awareness Month and all year long, we encourage students and families to explore the wealth of opportunities available through programs like New York's Tuition Assistance Program, FAFSA, and other essential financial aid resources. These programs are the key to reducing the financial barriers to higher education and empowering more students to pursue their college dreams. By making education more accessible, we are helping students succeed academically while contributing to the development of a skilled, educated workforce that will drive our communities and economy forward. Financial aid isn’t just about funding — it’s about unlocking potential, ensuring that all students, regardless of background, have the chance to achieve their goals and make a meaningful impact in their communities."

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “At SUNY, 52 percent of our in-state resident full-time students attend tuition-free thanks to state and federal financial aid. There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and during Financial Aid Awareness Month and throughout the year, SUNY is committed to helping students learn about and access all the financial aid for which they are eligible to make college as affordable as possible.”

City University of New York Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, "We’re very proud that 67 percent of in-state, full-time students at CUNY pay no tuition and that 75 percent of all our students graduate debt-free. Financial Aid Awareness Month provides an excellent opportunity to redouble education and outreach, and to ensure that all prospective students are filing their FAFSA and TAP applications so they can take full advantage of the many resources provided by New York State.”

Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman said, "As someone who has spent my career advocating for students — from my time on the school board to now serving in the State Assembly — I know firsthand how critical access to financial aid is for families across New York. Financial Aid Awareness Month is about more than just deadlines and forms — it’s about equity, opportunity, and ensuring that every student, especially those in underserved communities like Southeast Queens, has a real shot at a college education. Programs like TAP, the DREAM Act, and targeted scholarships help break down barriers and keep students on the path to graduation and long-term success. I encourage all students and families to explore what’s available and take full advantage of the resources offered this month and beyond.”

Additional Financial Aid Scholarships Available for Students

April also marks the opening of additional scholarship opportunities for students. Applications are now open for the New York State Masters in Education Teaching Incentive Scholarship for the 2025-26 academic year. This program provides vital tuition support for full-time students pursuing a master’s degree in education at a SUNY or CUNY institution, ultimately leading to teacher certification in public elementary or secondary education.

The scholarship plays a critical role in addressing New York's growing need for qualified educators, ensuring public schools are equipped with skilled and passionate teachers to guide future generations. Applicants must be New York State residents, enroll full-time in a graduate education program at a participating institution, graduate from a New York college or university with a minimum GPA of 3.5, and commit to teaching in a New York public school for at least five years. Students who do not meet the program citizenship and residency requirements may apply through the New York State DREAM Act.

Applications are now open for the New York State STEM Incentive Program, which aims to strengthen the state’s workforce in vital STEM fields. Additionally, students attending college for the 2024-25 academic year can apply for TAP through June 30, 2025. For first-time college students enrolling in the 2025-26 academic year, the TAP application deadline is June 30, 2026.

TAP Performance Reports Highlight Student Success

Highlighting the impact of financial aid on a student’s education, the recently released New York State TAP Performance Reports reinforces the importance of financial aid and demonstrates TAP’s pivotal role in fostering college completion. Analyzing cohorts from 2015 through 2017, the findings demonstrate that TAP significantly boosts graduation rates, creating opportunities for thousands of students to thrive academically and professionally.

Key findings from the TAP Performance Reports include:

Degree Completion: Over 70 percent of six-year TAP funding supported students who successfully graduated.

On-Time Graduation: The percentage of TAP graduates finishing their degrees on time rose from 49 percent in 2015 to 52 percent in 2017.

Standout Institutions: Students in TAP-funded programs at SUNY and independent 4-year colleges excelled, with graduation rates consistently exceeding the national average.

Transfer Student Success: Students transferring from 2-year to 4-year institutions achieved the highest completion rates, climbing to 71 percent in the 2017 cohort — well above the 62 percent national average.

New York State Financial Aid Awareness Month highlights the state's dedication to expanding access to higher education by empowering students and families with essential knowledge and resources. Students and their families are encouraged to explore available financial aid options, participate in HESC events and complete their FAFSA and TAP applications to maximize their eligibility for college financial aid.

For more information, visit HESC’s website and stay updated with the latest financial aid news by signing up for text alerts.