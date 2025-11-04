New Roundabout Complete in Dutchess County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is complete on an $11.4 million project to reconfigure the intersection of State Route 376 (also known as Raymond Avenue/New Hackensack Road) and Hooker Avenue in the Town of Poughkeepsie to create a modern, single-lane roundabout to enhance safety and improve traffic flow along this important Dutchess County roadway. The new roundabout features native landscaping and was designed to reduce potential conflict points that motorists and pedestrians encounter, while creating fewer backups. New crosswalks, sidewalks and other pedestrian accommodations improve access to nearby destinations, including Vassar College, Vassar Farms and the nearby Arlington business district.

“New York State continues to work in partnership with local communities to build back our infrastructure in ways that promote improved quality of life and continued economic growth,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to this new roundabout on State Route 376, students and faculty will have a safer way of getting to class at Vassar College and local residents and visitors will experience fewer hassles as they drive, bike, walk or ride public transit in the area.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This project is a testament to Governor Hochul’s commitment to invest in infrastructure that safely connects communities and meets their needs. By working with and listening to the community, we created a project that transformed a congested Dutchess County intersection into a flowing roundabout that reduces traffic conflicts, improves safety and provides better pedestrian and bike access, ensuring easier travel for students, local residents and visitors alike as they go about their busy days.”

As part of the design process, the New York State Department of Transportation sought input from Vassar College officials and other area stakeholders to ensure the project addressed the community’s needs. The result was a final product that promotes a cleaner, more sustainable transportation system, while also better serving all users — including pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation riders and persons with all abilities. The new roundabout provides improved access to the college’s pedestrian path, faculty housing and Vassar Farm’s new driveway.

Construction began in the spring of 2024, and, in addition to completing construction, approximately 59 native tree plantings and over 600 native perennial plants were added to the project scope, including the roundabout’s center island, to better match the surrounding landscape. Decorative lighting was also installed to assist users and further enhance the aesthetics of the roundabout.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to some traditional intersections, traffic flows more freely through roundabouts, cutting congestion and commute times. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. Roundabouts also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals.

NYSDOT provides additional information online regarding roundabouts, as well as downloadable brochures, at www.dot.ny.gov/main/roundabouts. An instructional video about how to safely navigate roundabouts is available at driving roundabouts.

State Senator Robert Rolison said, "This project is a major win for the Town of Poughkeepsie and the Arlington business district. This new roundabout not only makes these busy roads safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, but has improved travel across Dutchess County, to one of our higher education institutions, ecological preserves and many small businesses. Investments like this make Dutchess County better for everyone.”

County Executive Sue Serino said, "This roundabout project represents a significant improvement over the previous intersection, enhancing traffic flow, vehicle and pedestrian safety, and overall aesthetics at the southern gateway to Vassar College and the Arlington Business District."

Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor Rebecca Edwards said, "Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to investing in our local infrastructure to improve traffic safety and enhance quality of life. This new roundabout is a wonderful example of state and local collaboration — improving safety, easing traffic, and creating a more walkable, connected community. The enhancements along Route 376 will make a real difference for residents and visitors alike, and we’re grateful for the partnership that made it possible."

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.