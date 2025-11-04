Strong Storm Forecasted for Wednesday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for a storm system forecasted to bring widespread strong-to-severe wind, rain, thunderstorms and the potential for snow in higher elevations Wednesday into Thursday. Current forecasts call for widespread wind gusts of 40-50 mph with the possibility of 60-70 mph isolated gusts. With such strong winds possible, widespread power outages and tree damage are likely. Rain is also forecast to begin Wednesday afternoon, before transitioning to thunderstorms Wednesday night. Widespread totals of a half inch are likely, while isolated totals of one inch are possible. The possibility of the most severe storms will be throughout the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions. This rain may transition to snow at elevations higher than 1,500 feet.

“Our state agencies and thousands of utility workers stand ready to assist New Yorkers as strong-to-severe wind gusts and potential thunderstorms impact much of the state starting Wednesday,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and remain alert — text your county or borough name to 333111 to get the most up-to-date information sent directly to your phone.”

Ahead of forecasts of high wind conditions, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will prohibit empty tractor-trailers and tandem (piggyback, dual, triple, etc.) trucks from using its seven bridges beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with the ban currently expected to last through 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 6.

The seven bridges where the ban will be in effect are:

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Cross Bay Bridge

Henry Hudson Bridge

Marine Parkway Bridge

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Residents are encouraged to monitor their local forecasts, weather watches and warnings. High wind watches and wind advisories have already been issued for the majority of the state. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers should ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with 3,474 operators and supervisors available statewide. Department staff are actively monitoring known problem areas and are ready to take action as needed. Crews can be configured into any type of response needed, including chipper, load & haul, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,545 large dump trucks

332 large loaders

99 chippers

84 tracked and wheeled excavators

30 traffic and tree crew bucket trucks

31 traffic tower platforms

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 674 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable variable message signs (VMS) boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. VMS and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

347 large and small dump trucks

60 loaders

30 trailers

2 vac trucks

15 excavators

8 brush chippers

102 chainsaws

18 aerial trucks

25 skid steers

87 portable generators

68 portable light units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

The State Police has instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and specialty vehicles are staged and ready for deployment as needed.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to high winds and rain.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for potential flooding in their communities. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment.

Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary. DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

Additional information on coastal erosion and flooding is available on the DEC website.

Hiking Safety

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Trails have mixed conditions, and snow is likely at higher elevations. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, snow, and colder temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

Hikers are advised to check local weather reports and avoid high elevation trails during periods of high wind forecasts. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to respond to any weather-related issues including downed trees or power lines across New York City Transit, Long Island Rail Road, and Metro-North Railroad territories.

Due to forecasts of high wind conditions, MTA Bridges and Tunnels, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 8:00 p.m., will prohibit empty tractor-trailers and tandem (piggyback, dual, triple, etc.) trucks from using its seven bridges. The ban is currently expected to last through Thursday, Nov. 6, at 4:00 a.m.

Customers can sign up for real-time email and SMS alerts from MTA Bridges and Tunnels. Customers are also encouraged to check www.mta.info for the latest service updates should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA and TrainTime apps.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts, or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Disaster Supplies

Have disaster supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Flash Flooding

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: 845-452-2700

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

For more safety tips, go to www.dhses.ny.gov/safety.