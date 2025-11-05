Honoring Former Vice President Dick Cheney
Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney who passed away on November 3, 2025. Flags will be flown at half-staff immediately through interment.
“I am directing flags across New York State to be lowered in honor of Dick Cheney, our former Vice President and lifelong public servant,” Governor Hochul said. “I extend my deepest sympathies to the Cheney family as we remember his life, leadership, and patriotism.”
