Silicon Valley Disposition Announces $17M Online Auction of Sunnova Energy’s Surplus Solar & Energy Storage Inventory

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark opportunity for renewable energy professionals, Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) has announced a major global online auction event featuring more than $17 million in brand-new surplus solar and energy storage equipment from industry leader Sunnova Energy.The two-part auction will take place:Auction #1: April 28th—30thAuction #2: May 6th—8thLocations: El Paso and Houston, TX; Sparks, NV; Newark, CA; Watsontown, PASunnova Energy #1 Online Catalog (register to bid here):Sunnova Energy #1 Sale Details page:This unprecedented sale offers access to new-in-box, high-demand inventory ideal for installers, integrators, developers, and resellers in the clean energy space.Featured Equipment Includes:Enphase and Generac BatteriesHigh-Efficiency Solar PanelsInverters, Optimizers, Transfer SwitchesBattery Cabinets, Cabling, and Installation HardwareAnd much more!All assets are being sold as surplus to Sunnova’s ongoing operations as the company sharpens its focus on core services and long-term energy innovation.About Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD)Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) is a global leader in online auctions, specializing in the strategic monetization of surplus and underutilized assets. Through our innovative Surplus Asset Manager (SAM) proprietary platform, we help companies manage, track, and monetize their assets with precision. SAM provides a streamlined process for evaluating asset value, identifying recovery opportunities, and implementing tailored auction strategies to reach the right buyers at the right time.Supported by SVD Studios, we amplify results with high-impact marketing campaigns and global reach, ensuring maximum exposure and return on investment for every asset.For more information visit svdisposition.comSale contact:Greg Gosnellggosnell@svdisposition.com(858) 342-4728View all upcoming SVD auctions:Need auction services and/or asset management services?Contact us at https://svdisposition.com/sell Or call us at (650) 344-3282

