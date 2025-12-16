GAF Energy to Auction Ultra-High-End 2023 Solar Manufacturing Assets via Silicon Valley Disposition

The GAF Energy online auction series opens on January 13th @ 10am PST. Featuring Extremely High-End 2023 Solar Manufacturing Equipment.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting a series of online auctions for the surplus assets to the ongoing operations of GAF Energy, a U.S.-based clean energy company that specializes in solar-integrated roofing solutions, primarily for residential rooftops.The GAF Energy #1 online auction opens January 13–15, 2026 and features assets from the San José, CA facility.The GAF Energy #2 online auction opens January 20–22, 2026 and features assets from the Georgetown, TX facility.GAF Energy #1 Featured Assets include:Jinchen Yingkou Automatic Laminator Model: JCCY2774-T-CP2021 Juneng Image EL&FAOI EL Autodetection UnitJinchen Automatic Unloading Manipulator MachineJinchen Solidified Loading MAnipulatorJinchen Two-Component Potting Machine Model: SPZ-AB10S-JH-255181-ULJinchen Logitudinal Bidirectional Transmission Unit Model: B1-20Jinchen Adhesive Material Line(9) Jinchen Double Stack 1-axis Conveyors(8) Jinchen Elevator Conveyor Model: JCG90176GAF2G1-A3-73Jinchen 2 Axis Rotatory CV Model: B-6Jinchen Stack MachinesJinchen Foil Cutters Model: JC.GF50104GAF2G1.A3-64Jinchen Component Turnover Units Model: C-4A(7) 2023 Jinchen Foil Cutter Gantry Model: J00278FANUC Robot Arm Robot w/ Dispensing System Model: SR-12iAFisnar Advance Benchtop Dispensing Robot Model: F4303NFinstar RTV Pump and Dispenser Model: F4303N ADVR&I EPE Cloaking Tape Cutter and Stacker Model: SHORT CLOAKING TAPE CUTTING MACHINEPanther Phantom Label Printer LineGAF Energy #2 Featured Assets include:(47) 2023 Jinchen 1 axis cv-slim 1-axis servo conveyor(27) 2023 Jinchen 2 stack 1 axis cv opposite flow Double stack conveyor that flows in opposite directions(3) 2023 Jinchen 1 axis cv bulky 1-axis servo conveyor for 90 deg transfer(6) 2023 Jinchen 2 axis Wide conveyors 90 deg transfer assists up and down(6) 2023 Jinchen 3 axis Wide conveyors single axis conveyors with 3 belts(5) 2023 Jinchen Rotary diverters - 2-axis conveyor to change the flow(3) 2023 Jinchen Rotary diverters - 2-axis conveyor to change the flow(4) 2023 Jinchen Buffers - Short edge leading, stock 15 piece modules(8) 2023 Jinchen Foil Cutter Gantry Auto pick n place POE(6) 2023 Jinchen Foil Cutter - Encapsulant cutter(8) 2023 Jinchen Elevator conveyor - Lifts the module up and down to transfer as needed(17) 2023 Jinchen Electrical boxes big - To power up the gantry and foil cutter2023 Etherpe Busbar fold - small U Busbar forming tool2023 Etherpe Busbar fold - medium L Busbar forming tool2023 Etherpe Busbar fold - long U Busbar forming tool2023 R&I EPE Tape cutter Small - Cuts tape from rolls into desired length and stacks2023 R&I EPE Tape cutter Long - Cuts tape from rolls into desired length and stacks2023 R&I EPE Tape cutter - Cuts tape from rolls into desired length and stacks(2) 2023 Ellsworth RTV offline pump + Table top dispenser - Robot sys w/integration F4303N advance 300x300x100mm 790HP-LF 55 gallon drum ram(3) 2023 Baileigh Corner notcher SN-F11-AN - Corner notcher SN-F11-AN

GAF Energy Online Auction: Facility Overview Tour

