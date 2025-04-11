White Mountains-area highways to reopen ahead of summer season
PHOENIX – With springtime here, three White Mountains-area state highways are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, April 15, after being closed for the winter, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
State Routes 261, 273 and 473 are scheduled to reopen by noon that day.
State Route 261 runs from State Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake, while State Route 273 goes from SR 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake. State Route 473 runs south from SR 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
ADOT encourages motorists to enjoy the mountains this summer and return home safely by observing the following tips:
- Check your vehicle before you go; proper tire pressure is important.
- Get an adequate amount of sleep before your trip.
- Make sure you and your passengers are buckled in.
- Be patient (don’t speed and don’t follow other vehicles too closely).
- Bring extra water and food.
- Build some extra travel time into your schedule.
- Never drink and drive.
- Before you leave, check for information about highway restrictions across Arizona at ADOT’s Traveler Information website, az511.gov or dial 511.
