White Mountains-area highways to reopen ahead of summer season

PHOENIX – With springtime here, three White Mountains-area state highways are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, April 15, after being closed for the winter, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

State Routes 261, 273 and 473 are scheduled to reopen by noon that day.

State Route 261 runs from State Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake, while State Route 273 goes from SR 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake. State Route 473 runs south from SR 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.

ADOT encourages motorists to enjoy the mountains this summer and return home safely by observing the following tips: