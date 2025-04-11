Toys don’t experience mental illness. But people do.

At Rethink Mental Illness, we’re always looking for creative ways to connect with new audiences and start conversations that matter. Over the last decade, social media has helped us reach more people than ever — and this week, the GenAI action figure trend caught our eye!

Say hello to our three GenAI toys – Joe, Aisha and Robert:

Joe is a wannabe photographer who loves playing on his phone. Joe lives with schizophrenia, a condition that affects how he sees and experiences the world. He might hear voices or see things that aren’t there. But Joe isn’t scary — in fact, most of his mates don’t even know he lives with the condition.

Aisha is never far from her laptop and relaxes with her favourite plushy cat. She also experiences anxiety and depression, but manages with regular exercise and talking therapy. She’s currently studying and hopes that one day she can support others living with mental health challenges.

And then there’s Robert. He works in the city and loves his job. Ask his colleagues, and they’ll tell you he’s a brilliant team player who never misses a beat. When he’s not at work, he’s chasing nostalgia with his Game Boy. Robert also lives with bipolar disorder and manages his condition with medication.