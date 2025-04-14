Condor Capital Wealth Management’s Ken Schapiro Recognized Among Barron’s 2025 Top 1200 Financial Advisors

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ken Schapiro , CEO of Condor Capital Wealth Management , has been named to Barron’s 2025 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list, placing 19th in the ranking for the state of New Jersey. This national recognition highlights financial advisors who have demonstrated exceptional client service, integrity, and leadership principles Schapiro has upheld throughout his tenure at Condor.“It is an honor to be recognized by Barron’s once again,” said Schapiro. “This ranking reflects not only my own efforts, but the dedication and hard work of my entire team at Condor. I’m proud of the care we bring to every client relationship, and we remain committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals.”Barron’s evaluates advisors nationwide based on data submitted through its application process. Ranking criteria include assets under management, revenue generated, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. The result is a comprehensive directory of trusted financial professionals providing services in investment management, financial planning, and beyond.Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.