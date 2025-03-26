Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,682 in the last 365 days.

Condor Capital Wealth Management’s Michael Walliser Named as NJBIZ 2025 Leaders in Finance Honoree

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condor Capital Wealth Management is proud to announce that our President, Michael Walliser, has been named a 2025 NJBIZ Leaders in Finance honoree. This recognition celebrates financial professionals in New Jersey who demonstrate exceptional leadership, integrity, and professional and community contributions.

Honorees for the award are selected by a panel of independent judges after an open nomination period. This year, categories for the award recipients include banking, corporate, investment, professional, and blockchain.

For more information and the complete list of honorees, visit the NJBIZ website to read the official announcement.

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan. 
To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323. 

Jeanette Lucas
Condor Capital Wealth Management
+1 732-356-7323
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Condor Capital Wealth Management’s Michael Walliser Named as NJBIZ 2025 Leaders in Finance Honoree

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more