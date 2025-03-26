Condor Capital Wealth Management’s Michael Walliser Named as NJBIZ 2025 Leaders in Finance Honoree

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Condor Capital Wealth Management is proud to announce that our President, Michael Walliser, has been named a 2025 NJBIZ Leaders in Finance honoree. This recognition celebrates financial professionals in New Jersey who demonstrate exceptional leadership, integrity, and professional and community contributions.Honorees for the award are selected by a panel of independent judges after an open nomination period. This year, categories for the award recipients include banking, corporate, investment, professional, and blockchain.For more information and the complete list of honorees, visit the NJBIZ website to read the official announcement Condor Capital Wealth ManagementCondor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.