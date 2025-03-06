Condor Capital’s Tanya Walliser and Jeanette Lucas Recognized as Forbes 2025 Best-in-State Top Women Wealth Advisors

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Condor Capital Wealth Management is pleased to announce that two of our partners and senior financial advisors have been named to Forbes’ 2025 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list. This ranking highlights top female financial advisors in the industry who excel in investment management, leadership, and their commitment to client service.- Tanya Walliser (#36, New Jersey – North)- Jeanette Lucas (#50, New Jersey – North)As an advisor especially well-versed in estate planning, Tanya works with many high-net-worth families and coordinates with clients, attorneys, and accountants to settle complex estates. Her deep understanding of tax-efficient planning has made her a trusted resource for individuals and families navigating complex financial decisions.Jeanette is a Chartered Special Needs Consultant™ (ChSNC) and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst(CDFA) who specializes in assisting clients through significant life transitions, especially those with special needs and individuals going through divorce. Her tailored guidance has provided clients with the clarity and stability to move forward with confidence.“Tanya and Jeanette are outstanding professionals who bring unique expertise to the firm,” said Michael Walliser, President of Condor Capital Wealth Management. “We’re honored to have them leading the charge in our commitment to client service and proud that they have been recognized by Forbes.”The Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, evaluates advisors based on factors such as assets under management, revenue generated for their firms, client impact, industry experience, and other criteria. For additional information on the ranking methodology, please see Forbes’ announcement For the full 2025 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list, visit the official ranking page Condor Capital Wealth ManagementCondor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

