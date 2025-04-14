Harrington Family Continues Huddle House Expansion in Georgia

Father-son duo add Soperton restaurant to their growing portfolio

SOPERTON, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Father-son duo Scooter and Wil Harrington are expanding their relationship with Huddle House and bringing the iconic brand to Soperton, GA. The franchisees currently own and operate seven other Huddle House restaurants across South Georgia, including Eastman, Macon, Jeffersonville, Vidalia, and others. The Harringtons project a spring opening for Soperton.“We are always looking to grow and are excited to bring Huddle House to Soperton,” said Wil Harrington, Huddle House Franchisee. “We have been part of the brand for nearly 10 years and are delighted to share the quality home-style meals and great value for more communities to enjoy.”Scooter and Wil Harrington joined Huddle House in 2016. Prior to becoming a franchisee, Scooter Harrington was a former banker and, before that, a farmer cultivating cotton and peanuts. Wil Harrington was in car sales management for 10 years, and now he and his father are fully focused on their Huddle House business. Both are originally from Georgia and are growing Huddle House throughout South Georgia communities.“The Harringtons are a prime example of the kind of franchisee we seek at Huddle House,” said Natalie Hansen, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Ascent Hospitality Management . “They are actively involved in their communities and embody Huddle House’s mission of bringing family and friends together through good food, cooked to order and served from the heart.”The Harringtons are opening a Huddle House in Treutlen County. The Soperton restaurant is located right by I-16.“We are thrilled to watch Scooter and Wil continue to build their Huddle House portfolio and welcome another location to a market they know so well,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Huddle House. "Their long-standing passion and dedication speak to their confidence in our brand and further strengthen our presence in Georgia and other markets we serve.""The Soperton Huddle House is a short drive to some of our other South Georgia restaurants," said Scooter Harrington, Franchisee for Huddle House. "This allows us to further connect area residents and visitors to their favorite Huddle House offerings, including our classics and seasonal favorites."Huddle House attracts franchisees, including multi-unit owners, through its various revenue streams, including the ever-popular breakfast all day. The brand also provides partners with flexible build options that meet their individual business needs. The Huddle House franchise program is highlighted with comprehensive support and training for operators to ensure their success.To learn more about Huddle House’s franchising opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com. About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

