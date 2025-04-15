Iowa's Only Quadruple Board-Certified Surgeon Dr. David Robbins Teams Up with GetHairMD™

Des Moines Plastic Surgery combines aesthetic expertise with innovative hair restoration science in new collaboration

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Des Moines Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. David Robbins, announces a strategic partnership with GetHairMD™ to bring comprehensive hair restoration solutions to Des Moines residents. This collaboration will introduce GetHairMD's comprehensive suite of non-surgical and non-invasive hair restoration treatments to Des Moines Plastic Surgery, establishing the first complete hair growth center in central Iowa.With this partnership, Dr. Robbins joins the GetHairMD™ network of experienced physicians who specialize in all forms and causes of hair loss.The collaboration expands Dr. Robbins's already impressive range of aesthetic services to address the growing demand for effective hair loss solutions in the region. Des Moines Plastic Surgery will now offer GetHairMD's complete range of hair restoration options."Hair loss affects millions of Americans and has profound impacts on confidence and self-image—issues I've been passionate about addressing throughout my career," said Dr. David Robbins. "Partnering with GetHairMD allows me to offer my patients the most advanced, scientifically-proven hair restoration options available today. This aligns perfectly with my philosophy of providing comprehensive aesthetic care that helps people look and feel their best with minimal downtime."Des Moines Plastic Surgery will now offer GetHairMD's complete range of hair growth solutions, including:• Clinical Hair Growth Laser therapy that stimulates cellular repair and improves blood flow• Genomic Testing that and a personalized prescription topical treatments tailored to individual genetic factors• Needleless Infusion technology that delivers specialized growth serum directly to hair follicles• Dual Wave Energy Cap treatment to enhance dermal papilla health and nutrient acquisition• Medical-grade hair products that create an optimal scalp environment for hair growth"Dr. Robbins represents exactly the kind of physician partner we seek—someone with unparalleled credentials, a stellar reputation, and a genuine commitment to patient care," said John Carullo, President of GetHairMD. "His unique position as Iowa's only quadruple board-certified plastic surgeon, combined with Des Moines Plastic Surgery's reputation as the region's leading aesthetic practice for over two decades, makes this partnership particularly exciting for patients throughout the Midwest seeking proven hair restoration solutions."About Hair Loss and GetHairMD's SolutionsHair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence.GetHairMD offers a variety of personalized solutions for patients battling hair loss.These solutions are made up of non-invasive treatments including laser therapy, topical medications, needleless infusion system, and at-home therapies.The company's multi-modality approach combines advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate.For over a decade, Des Moines Plastic Surgery has been voted Cityview Des Moines' #1 Best Local Place for Aesthetic/Cosmetic Surgery. The practice is also among the top 1% of providers in the United States according to Allergan's Black Diamond Partnership Program. By adding GetHairMD's advanced hair restoration solutions, Dr. Robbins further solidifies his practice's position as the region's most comprehensive aesthetic center.Patients throughout Des Moines, Iowa struggling with hair loss—whether from aging, hormonal changes, stress, or medical conditions—now have access to advanced hair growth technologies.About Dr. David Robbins and Des Moines Plastic SurgeryDr. David Robbins is Iowa's only quadruple board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience exclusively in cosmetic surgery. His practice, Des Moines Plastic Surgery, specializes in cosmetic procedures of the face, breast, and body. Dr. Robbins is also the Medical Director of Coachlight Medspa, offering numerous non-surgical aesthetic treatments.Des Moines Plastic Surgery provides guests and patients with realistic recommendations and procedures for their aesthetic goals, maintaining a commitment to quality care and exceptional service that has earned them the region's trust for more than two decades.For more information about Des Moines Plastic Surgery, please visit www.dsmplasticsurgery.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com

