St. Johnsbury Barracks / School Threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A4003132

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Charles Winn

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: approximately 1215 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 148 Peacham Rd, Danville VT Danville School

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a reported verbal threat involving students at the Danville School in Danville, VT. The comments were reported to school officials Friday afternoon at approximately 1215 hours, who immediately notified VSP and took precautionary interventions. Initial investigation identified the students involved and determined they did not have any weapons or an immediate means to carry out the threat. The school was placed on lockdown status during the initial investigation however classes have resumed as normal. Out of an abundance of caution, there remains a police presence at the school as the investigation continues. Due to the age of the individuals involved, limited information will be forthcoming.

Captain Debra Munson

Vermont State Police

Troop A Commander

45 State St

Waterbury, VT 05671

802-498-8218