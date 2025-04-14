PHC Global Wins the U.S.-Japan Global Innovation Challenge with PHC Navigator, a biothreat intelligence engine

The joint challenge allows the Defense Innovation Unit and the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency to seek technologies to counter biological threats

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PHC Global announced its first place win in the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) U.S.-Japan Global Innovation Challenge, which focused on identifying advancing biodefense solutions and AI-driven command, control, and decision-making.PHC Global’s winning proposal showcased PHC Navigator, a biothreat intelligence engine, that uses AI to aggregate biological threat data from multiple sources, uncover critical relationships, and deliver targeted insights through customizable analyses and reports for analysts and decision-makers.“PHC Navigator democratizes epidemiologic insight by providing specific, automated context on biodefense questions in complex data environments in an easy-to-use retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) LLM layered on top of PHC Global’s proprietary, expert-curated intelligence and data,” said Charity Dean, Founder and CEO of PHC Global. “DIU and ATLA are the leading agencies for defense technology innovation. This win shows the power of commercial innovation applied to national security problems.”PHC Global’s win at the U.S.-Japan Global Innovation Challenge follows its selection by the DIU to develop infrastructure in support of an integrated early warning system for biothreats at military installations.About PHC GlobalPHC Global is building the future of biodefense. The PHC Global AI/ML fusion intelligence delivers early warning at speed and scale–including during moments of crisis–by leveraging global data, data science, and advanced technologies to deliver proactive solutions across the spectrum of known, unknown, and biologically engineered threats. Founded by visionary Dr. Charity Dean, PHC Global has assembled a world class team across public health, data science, and AI/ML technology to deliver actionable intelligence.Media ContactMedia@phcglobal.com

