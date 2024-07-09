PHC Global Selected as a Prime Vendor by Defense Innovation Unit
PHC Global to provide biosecurity intelligence to the Department of DefensePALO ALTO, CA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PHC Global, www.phcglobal.com, a company providing biosecurity intelligence to protect humankind and capital, announced it has been selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype solutions that will detect, identify, and characterize known and unknown pathogens. DIU is an organization within the Department of Defense (DoD) focused on scaling innovative technology solutions across the DoD.
PHC Global is committed to providing the US Government and our allies with the biosecurity capabilities needed to fight and win in the face of any future biothreat. This project will leverage PHC Global’s commercial-grade global biosecurity platform, PHC Pharos, and will remain an ongoing focus for the Company over the course of the next six months.
About PHC Global
PHC Global is at the forefront of biosecurity intelligence, offering anticipatory intelligence to provide business resiliency in the face of emerging biological threats. As a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform leveraging cutting-edge AI/ML technology, PHC Global’s proprietary technology solution (PHC Pharos™) combines tactical and strategic intelligence to prevent, detect, and contain biorisks, protecting employee safety, business continuity, and economic security. Founded by visionary Dr. Charity Dean, PHC Global has assembled a world class team across public health, data science, and AI/ML technology to deliver proactive solutions to protect humankind and capital.
For media inquiries please contact Courtnee LeClaire at courtnee.leclaire@phcglobal.com.
Courtnee LeClaire
PHC Global
courtnee.leclaire@phcglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Instagram