PHC Global™ To Deploy Waste water Surveillance System For U.S. Military Facilities

New system to enhance biothreat detection capabilities at United States military facilities

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHC Global is pleased to announce its selection by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop infrastructure in support of an integrated early warning system for biothreats. This work focuses on wastewater intelligence at United States military installations and is part of a larger effort to equip national security leaders with biothreat intelligence to detect, predict, prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats.PHC Global’s scalable software combines advanced AI, proprietary data science tools, and expertise in epidemiology and infectious diseases to facilitate operational wastewater sampling, testing, and bioinformatics reporting, allowing decision-makers to interpret the results of ongoing wastewater surveillance. This interface assesses and highlights individual samples while serving as a dynamic vigilance tool to provide real-time insights into biosecurity threats and, as part of a growing net of surveillance tools, enable early detection and attributional intelligence of potential biological threats.About PHC GlobalPHC Global is at the forefront of biosecurity intelligence, providing early biothreat detection, analysis, and attribution to enable leaders in enterprise, defense, and national security to protect humankind and capital. The PHC Global AI/ML fusion intelligence delivers early warning at speed and scale–including during moments of crisis–by leveraging global data, data science, and advanced technologies to deliver proactive solutions across the spectrum of known, unknown, and biologically engineered threats. Founded by visionary Dr. Charity Dean, PHC Global has assembled a world class team across public health, data science, and AI/ML technology to deliver actionable intelligence.For media inquiries please contact Ian Martorana at ian.martorana@phc.health

