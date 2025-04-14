Merit Academy Student & Dog Go Big

Kaitlyn and Adios (Photo courtesy of Merit)

Will Represent Team USA at Junior Open Agility World Championship

It was incredible when I got the call letting me know we had made the team. Training in the early morning, training in the evening when it's cold outside when I didn't want to--it's just all paid off.” — Kaitlyn Dill

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Academy student, Kaitlyn Dill and her Shetland Sheepdog, Adios, are headed to Portugal this summer to represent the United States in the Junior Open Agility World Championship (JOAWC)."We have put all of our heart and soul into training for this for two years. So, it's really cool to see our dream come true," said 17-year-old Dill, who is competing with the AKC Junior Team USA in the JOAWC.The K-9 duo are the only partners competing on the junior team from Colorado. They are standouts in agility competitions, zooming through obstacle courses and competing for the best time."It was incredible when I got the phone call letting me know we had made the team,” said Dill. “Training in the early morning, training in the evening when it's cold outside when I didn't want to-- it's just all paid off," she said. "I'm just so excited to be able to represent my country and my community."Kaitlyn’s parents, John and Lisa Dill, are very proud of their daughter’s success so far. “We are happy to see her hard work pay off as she and Adios get ready to represent Teller County and the nation at the championship!”"I also want to thank my coach, Kathleen Oswald, who has been able to train us and get us ready for these competitions,” said Dill. “She's been really supportive and has just been a great friend and mentor. I’m really grateful for her."Noah's Dry Cleaners in Woodland Park monetarily supported her trip to a regional event in Texas, where she was able to try out for Team USA. Dill said the support from the community has been one of the major things contributing to her and Adios' success.About Merit AcademyMerit Academy is a public charter school in the Woodland Park School District.

