Honoring Anniversarians
President Thayne McCulloh, on behalf of Gonzaga, honored 26 members of the University community in February who embody the spirit of St. Ignatius every day through their exemplary partnership, dedication and commitment to fulfill our Mission.
These colleagues have contributed 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 55 years to their work here at Gonzaga.
25 Years
Natalie Borek, Registrars Office
Theodore Di Maria, Philosophy
Sara Ganzerli, Civil Engineering
Robert Gray, Intercollegiate Men’s Golf
Rob Joyce, Service Management
Tod Marshall, English
Ann Price, Center for Global Engagement
Michael Pringle, English
Carie Weeks, Admission
30 Years
Mary Beth Charleboix, Student Accounts
Daniel Gehn, Men’s Crew
Sara Ganzerli, Civil Engineering
Heather Gores, Athletics
Kevin Hekmatpanah, Music
Carol Huston, Registrars Office
Molly Kretchmar-Hendricks, College of Arts and Sciences, Dean’s Office
Joanne Shiosaki, Student Publications
Heather Teshome, Registrars Office
35 Years
Mark Alfino, Philosophy
David Calhoun, Philosophy
Gina Thomas, Provost
40 Years
Allen Albano, Plant Services
Keith Gauthier, Plant Services
45 Years
Robert Lyons, Mission and Ministry
Kai Uahinui, Integrations Operations
55 Years
Ken Sammons, Plant Services
