Honoring Anniversarians

President Thayne McCulloh, on behalf of Gonzaga, honored 26 members of the University community in February who embody the spirit of St. Ignatius every day through their exemplary partnership, dedication and commitment to fulfill our Mission.

These colleagues have contributed 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 55 years to their work here at Gonzaga.

25 Years

Natalie Borek, Registrars Office
Theodore Di Maria, Philosophy
Sara Ganzerli, Civil Engineering
Robert Gray, Intercollegiate Men’s Golf
Rob Joyce, Service Management
Tod Marshall, English
Ann Price, Center for Global Engagement
Michael Pringle, English
Carie Weeks, Admission

30 Years

Mary Beth Charleboix, Student Accounts
Daniel Gehn, Men’s Crew
Heather Gores, Athletics
Kevin Hekmatpanah, Music
Carol Huston, Registrars Office
Molly Kretchmar-Hendricks, College of Arts and Sciences, Dean’s Office
Joanne Shiosaki, Student Publications
Heather Teshome, Registrars Office

35 Years

Mark Alfino, Philosophy
David Calhoun, Philosophy
Gina Thomas, Provost

40 Years

Allen Albano, Plant Services
Keith Gauthier, Plant Services

45 Years

Robert Lyons, Mission and Ministry
Kai Uahinui, Integrations Operations

55 Years

Ken Sammons, Plant Services

Read about the heart and soul of Gonzaga's faculty and staff in Spirit

