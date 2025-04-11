Honoring Anniversarians

President Thayne McCulloh, on behalf of Gonzaga, honored 26 members of the University community in February who embody the spirit of St. Ignatius every day through their exemplary partnership, dedication and commitment to fulfill our Mission.

These colleagues have contributed 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 55 years to their work here at Gonzaga.

25 Years

Natalie Borek, Registrars Office

Theodore Di Maria, Philosophy

Sara Ganzerli, Civil Engineering

Robert Gray, Intercollegiate Men’s Golf

Rob Joyce, Service Management

Tod Marshall, English

Ann Price, Center for Global Engagement

Michael Pringle, English

Carie Weeks, Admission

30 Years

Mary Beth Charleboix, Student Accounts

Daniel Gehn, Men’s Crew

Sara Ganzerli, Civil Engineering

Heather Gores, Athletics

Kevin Hekmatpanah, Music

Carol Huston, Registrars Office

Molly Kretchmar-Hendricks, College of Arts and Sciences, Dean’s Office

Joanne Shiosaki, Student Publications

Heather Teshome, Registrars Office

35 Years

Mark Alfino, Philosophy

David Calhoun, Philosophy

Gina Thomas, Provost

40 Years

Allen Albano, Plant Services

Keith Gauthier, Plant Services

45 Years

Robert Lyons, Mission and Ministry

Kai Uahinui, Integrations Operations

55 Years

Ken Sammons, Plant Services